Jennifer And Ben Bought A House Together

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just made an enormous investment in their future- they purchased a $50 million dollar mansion in Bel-Air with 17 bathrooms together! The sprawling 10 bedroom (almost 20,000 sq ft) house will be just the right size to blend the two families. Jennifer has two children from her previous marriage, and we imagine her mother and sister will be frequent visitors. Ben’s three children will certainly have rooms of their own, along with various grandparents. (It has already been established that the kids get along nicely) The house features a magnificent “hers” closet with makeup table, but there’s no sense showing a photo because Ben and Jennifer will no doubt remodel the entire place.

