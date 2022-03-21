The Twitter Spat Between Canada and Russia

Over the past month, Canada's Trudeau government has received a great deal of negative press from the world's media, both mainstream and less mainstream for their heavy-handed response to the truckers' convoy, moves which included the tyrannical threat to lock down the bank accounts of Canadians who were deemed to have participated in unacceptable behaviour. As you will see in this posting, the Trudeau government has, once again, exhibited its level of immaturity on the international stage when it comes to the Russian actions in Ukraine.

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, sent a letter to the United Nations on March 16, 2022 requesting support for its draft resolution on the provision of aid and protection of civilians in Ukraine. The U.N Security Council was slated to vote on the draft resolution on Friday March 18, however, the vote was cancelled but not withdrawn at the request of Russia's ambassador because of what he termed "unprecedented pressure" from Western nations, most particularly the United States. The draft resolution was criticized by the West for not mentioning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Of course, thanks to the aforementioned Justin Trudeau, Canada being a highly respected and feared world power, felt it necessary to weigh in. Here is a tweet dated March 16, 2022 from Canada's Mission to the United Nations:

The brilliant minds of the Trudeau government thought that the world would appreciate their heavy editing of Russia's letter which turned out as follows:

Of course, Russia's First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations felt it necessary to respond to this rather atypical example of international diplomacy:

As I have noted before, there are so many moving parts in the Ukraine narrative. While Russia certainly is not to be commended for invading a sovereign nation, there are issues in Ukraine that concerned Russia's leadership, many of which are linked to Washington's actions in the 2014 Maidan uprising:

1.) Ukraine's recent threat to acquire nuclear weapons.

2.) The eight year war between Ukraine and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk whose majority Russian population voted to secede from Ukraine. This war has resulted in the deaths of thousands of civilians and has severely damaged the region's infrastructure.

3.) The persecution of Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine.

4.) The influential presence of Neo-Nazi members in the Ukraine's military.

5.) The centuries-long history of Ukraine as part of Russia that goes back to Tsarina Catherine the Great.

6.) Most importantly, the threatened expansion of NATO into Ukraine.

Just as they did throughout the pandemic, the Trudeau government has taken the approach that all issues are both simplistic and black and white, for example, either you get vaccinated or you lose your rights. In this case, rather than taking the time to look at the issues and history behind Russia's actions, Justin Trudeau and his Deputy Prime Minister and Canadian-Ukrainian Chrystia Freeland, the architect of the confiscation of Canadians' bank accounts, have chosen to take the virtue-signalling route that appeals to their personal sense of right and wrong. While the Trudeau government's editing of Russia's letter seems entertaining on the surface, it does little to improve Canada's extremely poor diplomatic relationship with Russia and its standing as a mature nation, worthy of a non-permanent seat on the United Nations' Security Council, something that Canada's man-child and beta male prime minister had sought back in 2020:

Justin, here is some advice. If you want to be taken seriously, you need to start acting your age, think for yourself and stop listening to the red-dressed globalist tyrant who sits to your right in the House of Commons. She doesn't have your best interests at heart and is counting the days until she takes your place as Canada's political leader.

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results