Help Survivors Of The Nashville Tornados

On March 3, a tornado tore through Nashville and the surrounding area, partially or completely destroying 48 buildings in Nashville itself. It is estimated that hundreds of buildings sustained considerable damage. At least 25 people died, making it the state’s deadliest tornado in seven years, reports CNN. A second tornado was later confirmed in nearby Putnam County. Authorities estimate that it could be weeks before certain parts of the county are accessible for travel.

“It’s time to show the world, once again, that we can accomplish a whole lot when we come together as a community and lend each other a helping hand,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper said in a briefing reported by the New York Times. Rebuilding has already begun thanks to construction crews and volunteers who quickly descended upon the damaged neighborhoods to clear debris. Some homes made it through the storm with minimal damage while others were completely torn apart.

Relief workers are doing all they can to repair damage and assist Nashville’s many displaced residents. Below, we have rounded up a list of organizations to donate money, time, and resources to that will help Nashville residents as they rebuild their homes and their lives both in terms of immediate needs as well as the long-term goal of rebuilding the city.

American Red Cross: With a long history of assisting disaster survivors around the world, the American Red Cross is responsible for providing shelter and care services in Nashville along with basics such as food, clothing, water, and medication.

Community Foundation’s Middle Tennessee Emergency Response Fund: They maintain the Metro Disaster Response Fund, a program made to meet the needs of a community after a disaster. They address cash assistance and help distribute money from the fund to nonprofit organizations trying to help rebuild in the immediate and the long-term.

Hands On Nashville: Hands On Nashville works closely with the City of Nashville and the Office of Emergency Management to connect volunteers with people and agencies that need help making sure their services can assist the most people. They also help coordinate large-scale volunteer efforts for those who want to volunteer their time and energy to help communities recover.

Music City, Inc.: The charitable foundation extension of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp is directing its focus to survivors with immediate needs. They are collecting donations online as well as selling shirts where 100% of the proceeds will go to tornado relief efforts. They are also keeping a running list of businesses in the Nashville area providing assistance, job opportunities, fun outings for families, and housing.

Salvation Army: The Salvation Army provides a widespread list of services to children and families after a disaster. In Nashville, they will be providing food sites, clothing, bedding, places to stay, and emergency aid. Additionally, they will offer work and financial counseling services to families.

Second Harvest Food Bank: Fighting hunger in 46 middle and west Tennessee counties, Second Harvest Food Bank is helping coordinate the distribution of basic food items to affected areas. It acts as a central distribution center for companies, groups, and individuals who want to donate. It is part of a nationwide network of more than 200 food banks throughout the U.S. In middle Tennessee alone, Second Harvest Food Bank distributes food to more than 500 nonprofit agencies.

