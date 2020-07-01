Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter Is Trolling Trump On Tiktok

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (10549229d)

Senior Counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to members of the media following a television interview in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room.

White House Press Conference, Washington DC, USA – 05 Feb 2020

Many people know that senior Trump administration official Kellyanne Conway has very different political views from her Trump-hating husband, George. (And also from, you know, anyone who has a conscience.) But, as it turns out, there’s another member of the Conway family who is an avid anti-Trumper: Kellyanne’s 15-year-old daughter, Claudia.

On Monday, New York Times journalist Taylor Lorenz posted a thread of Claudia Conway’s political Tiktoks, and Claudia instantly became the subject of a social media deep-dive, through which it was revealed that the teen regularly posts pro-Black Lives Matter, anti-cop, and anti-Trump content. In one video, Claudia is seen dancing and saying it “would be a shame if we all left one star reviews on all of Trump’s restaurants and hotels and golf courses.” Other recent videos include the teenager asking for justice for Breonna Taylor, and warding off claims from internet trolls that she’s lying about being Kellyanne’s daughter.

Her political beliefs have now seeped into her other social channels, where the young activist has used her platform to advocate for Black justice, including videos of protests in Washington, D.C. outside of the White House.

But in the hours since her Tiktok and social media accounts gained traction, Republicans and right-wing trolls have flooded the comments on Claudia’s page, upset over her progressive politics. Claudia responded to hate in a new video, saying, “Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions, not influenced by your parents at all, simply by educating yourself!”

Claudia has since stated that she feels overwhelmed by the backlash and asked people to keep the negativity away — including from her parents. “Just please no hate to my mom or my dad, they’re both amazing people, and I love them so, so much,” she said.

Claudia also explained that she wants to use her Tiktok as an outlet to connect with others who share her values, and to have a platform for talking about her beliefs. On Tuesday, she did a dance over a green-screen of Twitter comments from people finding out she’s anti-Trump, happily celebrating her ever-growing platform, despite the newly growing presence of trolls.

Though it should be clear that harassing a 15-year-old is always a bad idea, it’s also clear that some people online need to be reminded of that fact. So, here’s a reminder: Don’t harass teenagers online! But if there’s one more lesson to take away from all this, it’s that the Conway home fosters freedom of speech and freedom of political beliefs is valued — unlike the Trump administration.

Refinery29 reached out to Claudia Conway for comment. We will update this story as we know more.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results