Best Valentine Day Gifts

Valentine’s Day can befuddle the best of us. On top of the whole holiday serving as a dedicated relationship reminder (aka whether we have one or not), there’s an added tricky-gifting component too. It's a February 14 shopping tradition that can become even further complicated when the Y-chromosomes in our lives aren't longing for standard floral arrangements or heart-shaped chocolate boxes.

But! There's no need for present drama in 2021 because we’ve got the dude-approved goods lined up right here to save you from last-minute gifting fiascos. Scroll on for our curated hit-list of creative gadgets to unique fashion finds and very cool grooming products that your main man (whether best bud, family member, or partner for life) will adore. And for those who are opting out of V-Day altogether, the 38 finds ahead are all still single-and-fabulous-approved.

Seinfeld George Costanza Valentine's Card

If you and your partner like to keep things simple with a thoughtful card exchange, look to Etsy. After all, nothing says "romance" quite like George Costanza striking a sensual pose.

RinnyPrints George Costanza Valentines Day Card, $, available at Etsy

KULE X Monopoly Men's Pass Go Socks

Pass go and collect a pair of socks your main Monopoly man will be jazzed to put on his feet.

Monopoly THE MEN'S PASS GO SOCK – WHITE, $, available at Kule

Cable Guys The Child Device Holder

This miniature Baby Yoda is perfectly sized to hold his gaming controller or iPhone — it also uses the Force to charge tech devices (okay, fine, a 6-ft micro USB cable).

Cable Guys The Child Device Holder, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Duke Cannon Beer & Bourbon Soap Box

Treat him to a toiletry lineup that will keep his top-shelf on brand. Duke Cannon's epic bundle contains three bars of beer soap (a sandalwood-scented Busch Beer, citrus-woodsy IPA, and warm-cedarwood Budweiser) paired with one bar of bourbon soap (an oak-barrel-scented Buffalo Trace Bourbon).

Duke Cannon The Beer & Bourbon Box, $, available at Duke Cannon Supply Co.

Nixon X Metallica Time Teller Watch

Does he listen to heavy metal? Meet him halfway with a watch that SCREAMS style.

Metallica Time Teller Watch Black / Kill Em All, $, available at Nixon

