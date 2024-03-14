Unforeseen Encounter: Priscilla Presley Meets Elvis’s Alleged Daughter

This article was last updated on March 14, 2024

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…In an extraordinary turn of events, Priscilla Presley, ex-wife of rock and roll singer Elvis Presley and co-author of the pictorial tribute, ‘Elvis By The Presleys,’ was taken by surprise when she encountered Deborah Presley Brando at a recent book signing event in Los Angeles. Deborah is assertedly the daughter that Elvis fathered with his former sweetheart, Barbara Jean Lewis, during the formative years of his career, much before Priscilla entered his life. Over the years, Priscilla has steered clear of acknowledging or meeting Deborah, until this unforeseen encounter.

Elvis Presley, during the advent of his illustrious musical journey, was involved romantically with Barbara Jean Lewis, his initial heartthrob. Although there was financial support extended by Elvis towards Barbara, foundations to a matrimonial relationship were not laid down. This liaison reportedly resulted in the birth of Deborah Presley, creating an intricate and unseen connection between Priscilla and Deborah as shared components of Elvis’s life.

An Unexpected Appearance

At the book signing event, planned exclusively for promoting Priscilla’s publication, the unexpected entry of Deborah Presley Brando must have definitely taken Priscilla’s crew aback. Nevertheless, they allowed Deborah to approach Priscilla, making the event quite noteworthy. Embracing the moment, Deborah handed over a copy of her autobiographical work, ‘Memoirs of a Starseed Child – Elvis, Marlon, Christian, and Me,’ an account of her life without the presence of her birth father, Elvis, and her married life with Christian Brando. She seized the opportunity to tell Priscilla, “I’ve always wanted to meet you!” A remark that must have further heightened the surprise for Priscilla.

Serene Resolution

Notwithstanding the jolt of this unforeseen meeting, Priscilla maintained an amicable demeanor. She exhibited a generous measure of grace and kindness towards Deborah, the daughter of her former husband with another woman. This encounter between the two writers, both intrinsically connected to Elvis Presley, was extraordinarily civil, breaking the silence of years.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.