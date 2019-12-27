Proenza Schouler’s PS1 Bag

It’s been 10 years since Proenza Schouler introduced its first-ever handbag, PS1. To celebrate, the label teamed up with director and artist Harmony Korine — who wrote the movies Kids and Spring Breakers — for a limited-edition 27-piece collection, featuring archival paintings on three new exclusive PS1 styles.

This is a full-circle moment for the brand, as Designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough worked with Korine in 2010 on “Act Da Fool,” a film featuring their fall 2010 collection (which reinvented the idea of a classic prep-school uniform). And in 2011, they worked together on a film inspired by the label’s southwest collection.

The brand will be releasing a limited run of 400 bags, each embossed with its number. “Blue Check Success” can be found on the bag’s Medium (or largest) size, while “Nudity Clause Line” is on the Tiny (second largest) style. Of course, tiny bags are having a moment, so our favorite is PS1’s smallest offering and features Korine’s “Photo Spirit Looper” artwork.

Cheers to a decade, PS1. You’ve never looked better.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results