Sara Ali Khan sets the temperature soaring while soaking in the sun in a Bikini

Amid busy work schedule and family gatherings, Sara Ali Khan has taken out some time for herself this holiday season. After celebrating Christmas with her father Saif Ali Khan, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and family, the actress has taken off to undisclosed location with her friends for some downtime.

The young starlet shared some photos from her trip and she is surely enjoying and is chilling like a boss. Taking to Instagram, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of photos of herself and her friend by the pool while soaking in the sun. Wearing a nude bikini, the actress is definitely giving major vacation vibes.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama tentatively titled Aaj Kal alongside Kartik Aaryan. The film is releasing on February 14, 2020. She also has David Dhawan's Coolie No. 1 with Varun Dhawan which is set for May 1, 2020.

View this post on Instagram

☀️????????????⛵️????????

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on Dec 25, 2019 at 10:13pm PST

ALSO READ: Christmas 2019: Ibrahim Ali Khan steals limelight from sister Sara Ali Khan with his shirtless picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results