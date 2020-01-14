College Planners Books

Every year when winter rolls around, I am awash with a longing for second semester. But alas, my days of schlepping a duffel bag up a hill into a musty dorm room post-winter break are over. Which also means: no more cracking open a fresh planner on the first day of class…that I inevitably get to lazy to keep up with anyway.

I love planners: the month-at-a-glance grid, the daily breakdown, the blank lines for one-off reminders, the inspirational quotes at the start of each month. I mean, what's a new semester without bullet pointed lists jotted down in your planner's margins during drop/add period?

Whether you're into planners of the uber-structured variety where everything has its designated space, or fancy yourself a minimalist and prefer more doodle room, check out this roundup of 2020's cutest and most useful college planners at a variety of price points.

For more back-to-school recs, check out our favorite laptops for students and our guide to giving your desk a makeover.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

ban.do Large 17-Month Academic Planner

If you need motivation to get organized, how about a planner that features cool artwork, stickers, and a 3D page complete with glasses? Of course, this is all in addition to year, month, and week views so you stay on top of all upcoming appointments and plans no matter how packed your schedule gets.

ban.do Large 17-Month Academic Planner, $, available at ban.do

Blue Sky Nicole Miller 2020 Monthly Planner

This patterned planner features a monthly calendar across a two-page spread so you can get a clear look at how your assignments, deadlines, and activities all fit together. There is also a full yearly reference calendar, a handy contacts page, and reminders for major holidays so you don't forget to take a little time off, too!

Blue Sky Nicole Miller for Blue Sky 2020 Monthly Planner, Flexib, $, available at Amazon

January 2020 Daily Planner: Palm Beach

A planner for the do-er: This one is all about pushing you to achieve your goals, both short-term and long-term. For each day, there's a section for your top three to-do prompts, plus there are built-in reminders to keep you in check.

A planner for the do-er: This one is all about pushing you to achieve your goals, both short-term and long-term. For each day, there's a section for your top three to-do prompts, plus there are built-in reminders to keep you in check.

Day Designer January 2020 Daily Planner: Palm Beach, $, available at Day Designer

Seedlings Blume 2020 Planner

Stay on top of your schedule for the next 12 months with a planner that is as eco-friendly as it is stylish — this chic book is crafted out of biodegradable paper embedded with wildflower seeds that you can plant post planning.

Seedlings Seedlings Blume 2020 Planner, $, available at Anthropologie

Gallery Leather 2020 Large Monthly Planner

This soft leather planner is perfect for long-term brainstorming.

Printfresh Hardcover Velvet Agenda

Plan out your year in style with an agenda that's covered in printed crushed velvet and metallic gold foil details. It offers week-view spreads with lined space for all your scheduling and notes.

Printfresh Hardcover Velvet Weekly Agenda, $, available at Amazon

ban.do Big Plans 12-Month Annual Planner

If vibrant colors, cheeky stickers, coloring prompts, and 3D pages with matching glasses included don't make staying on top of your schedule more fun, we don't know what will.

ban.do ban.do Medium 12-Month Annual Planner – Carousel, $, available at ban.do

Moleskine 18-Month Weekly Notebook Planner

A tried and true classic. If you're looking for a straightforward planner without all the frills, look no further. There's ample note and list room — the weekly view on the left is paired with a ruled page on the right. Also, the binding lets you lay the planner flat on your desk, which is great if you're looking for something less bulky.

Moleskine Moleskine Classic 12 Month 2020 Weekly Planner, Soft Cover, Large (5" x 8.25") Scarlet Red, $, available at Amazon

Rifle Paper Co. 2019-2020 Garden Party Large Planner

This floral planner is adorned with gold foil accents and has weekly and monthly page layouts, plus month tabs and plenty of stickers.

Shinola 12-Month Runwell Planner

This Shinola planner is perhaps the fanciest-looking of the bunch. It's sleek, smooth, and can be personalized with your monogram. And it includes moon phases! It's also inconspicuous enough for class or a meeting.

Shinola Shinola 12 Month Runwell Planner, $, available at Shinola

Paper Source 2019-2020 Emerald Glaze Medium Planner

This planner has a vertical page layout that's perfect for organizing daily appointments and keeping lists. Plus it has a cute little pocket folder in front and back and a watercolor cover!

Paper Source 2020 Eucalyptus Luxe Page-a-Day Large Planner, $, available at Paper Source

Poketo Abstract Daily Weekly Monthly Planner

Yearly, monthly, weekly, daily — this planner has it all. Still, its interior is on the sparse side (with plenty of blank pages), which means you'll never run out of the room. Also, the cover is v chic.

Erin Condren Fruity Beauty Academic Planner

I have been an ardent Erin Condren fan since middle school and remain one to this day. There's something about that spiral binding. This planner comes in a variety of designs, includes detailed pages meant for projects and exams, and has assignment-specific stickers to help you stay organized.

Urban Outfitters Daily Planner Journal

If you're looking for a planner with less structure, this one's for you. Fill in the date, your to-do list, notes, and whatever else you need it for. And it comes with a sweet ribbon for a page holder.

Papier Earth Mother Weekly Planner

It's one of the simpler options, but with nice paper and a gorgeous cover — it wins for the best visuals of the bunch. Plus, it comes with a variety of different covers to choose from.

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results