Reformation’s Wedding Line

Figuring out what to wear to a wedding was hard enough when wedding season only lasted from May until September. Now that getting hitched during all times of year has spiked in popularity, the process is even more daunting. Luckily, Reformation is here to help.

Today, the beloved fashion brand launched seven new wedding-ready dress styles, from formal gowns for a black-tie affair to casual midis that could be worn on any occasion. What makes this collection special, though, is its seasonless nature. Instead of strictly summer sundresses or holiday slips, this array works for every season, with Old Hollywood gowns, puff-sleeved maxi dresses, and pastel-colored silhouettes that could be worn all year long making it into the mix.

In true Reformation style, the collection is also completely sustainable.

In addition to dresses, this collection also includes what Reformation calls “climate credits.” In terms of carbon emissions, climate credits cancel the impact of an average wedding by supporting Gold Standard verified projects through NativeEnergy. It's an investment in global clean energy and carbon-reducing projects — all for just $160.

Check buying a wedding gift and a wedding wardrobe off your list in one fell swoop by shopping Reformation’s 2020 wedding collection, now available on Reformation.com.

