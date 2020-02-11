Valentine’s Day Gifts For Pregnant Women

Valentine's Day is about showing love for the people you care most about in your life. If one of those people is pregnant, though, things can get a little complicated.

Parents-to-be deserve some serious pampering, but chocolates seem a little obvious, flowers aren't super useful in the long run, and rosé is a no-go, for obvious reasons.

We get it — and we've got this. We rounded up some gifts that are both functional and luxurious. The pregnant person in your life is sure to be grateful. Maybe not "name their child after you" grateful, but close enough.

Mutha Body Butter

This natural and gentle formula contains shea, cocoa, and mango butters, vitamins, fatty acids, and pure seed extracts. Your friend can slather it all over her skin — growing belly included — to maximize that pregnancy glow.

MUTHA MUTHA Body Butter, $, available at MUTHA

Philips Avent Manual Comfort Breast Pump

Stay with us! Getting a breast pump for V-Day isn't sexy, no. But it's super functional, and this one is backed by parents as being one of the comfiest pumps on the market. Our suggestion: Gift it as part of a boob-themed care package, with a breast-y t-shirt, mug, puzzle, and/or candy.

Philips Avent Philips Avent Manual Comfort Breast Pump, $, available at Amazon

J'adore Shower & Bath Oil

Nothing says "you're carrying a child and you deserve to treat yourself" like a luxurious bath oil. This one melts into the skin, and lathers when mixed with water. Plus, it smells subtly of J'Adore perfume.

Dior J'adore Shower & Bath Oil, $, available at Dior

Leachco Snoogle Original Maternity and Pregnancy Total Body Pillow

If you know, you know. The pregnant person in your life needs this. It'll help them sleep — and they need to bank all the ZZZs they can before the baby comes.

Leahco Leachco Snoogle Original Maternity/Pregnancy Total Body, $, available at Amazon

Oui The People The Sensitive Set Rose Gold Razor + Shave Gel-to-Milk

Shaving can be a pain when you're expecting. Turn it into a self-care experience using this chic single-blade razor and luxurious milky cream.

Oui The People Rose Gold Razor + Shave Gel-to-Milk, $, available at Oui The People

Frida Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit

Again — this isn't exactly a romantic gift. But the parent-to-be in your life will thank you later. The set includes postpartum underwear, perineal cooling pad liners, healing foam, and ice pads. True essentials for new moms.

Frida Postpartum Recovery Essentials Kit, $, available at Frida

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar

Pregnant people have to drop ingredients like salicylic acid and retinol from their skincare routines. This vibrating bar will make their skin feel firm and awake even without those skincare superstars.

Jillian Dempsey Gold Sculpting Bar, $, available at goop

Dr. Barbara Sturm Instant Glow Facial

Treat your valentine to a relaxing facial. We recommend Dr. Barbara Sturm's Instant Glow Facial, which enhances that pregnancy radiance. (Products and treatments from Dr. Barbara Sturm are safe when pregnant, but it's always smart to check with a doctor before using.)

Shaquda Suvé Body Brush Long

This long brush will make lathering up at bath time much easier, thanks to its long handle and super-soft bristles.

Shaquda SUVÉ Body brush long, $, available at Net-A-Porter

Breville The 3X Bluicer Pro

Delicious smoothies can help your friend or S.O. pack in all those nutrients that are extra-important during pregnancy. This blender-juicer will help them tailor-make their own vitamin-packed drinks.

Breville Breville The 3X Bluicer Pro, $, available at Breville

ReFa Carat Ray

As many moms-to-be and new moms know, bloating pre- and post-natal is basically a given. That's where ReFa's powerful and beautiful facial and body rollers come into play. Your pregnant pal or partner can use this (with their doctor's permission, of course) after pregnancy to aid in lymphatic drainage.

ReFa ReFa CARAT RAY, $, available at ReFa

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results