Best Tote Bags

Somewhere between the functional mom bag and fashionable mini bag lies a classic style that effortlessly delivers on both fronts: the tote. Defined by two over-the-shoulder handles and a deep-rectangular structure crafted from durable materials, totes have become much more than utilitarian carryalls. Today, the bags serve as powerful accessories that represent mindful sustainability and style-savvy.
From L.L.Bean's OG canvas styles to Baggu's iconic ripstop-nylon creations, we've rounded up the most memorable totes worth adding to your bag rotations ahead. Each of our picks is approved for any and all occasions — aka ready to carry you and your stuff from crowded work commutes to grocery runs, gym trips, all-day shopping excursions, and nights out on the town.
Faithful The Brand Market Tote
This pastel plaid number crafted out of super-soft cotton is set to be your spring-through-summer bag star — paired with everything from your favorite shorts to sundresses and carried everywhere from the office to a beach picnic.
Faithfull the Brand Market Tote Bag, $, available at Anthropologie
Urban Outfitters Be A Nice Human Tote Bag
Let the multicolored puff print on this classic cotton-canvas style serve as a cheerful reminder for you (and the rest of the world).
Urban Outfitters Be A Nice Human Puff Print Tote Bag, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Mango Leather Shopper Bag
If a chic businesswoman from the 70s were a tote, this suede leather shopper bag from Mango would be it.
Mango Leather shopper bag, $, available at Mango
WorldLyda Canvas Crossbody Tote
This delightfully rainbow-striped and durable canvas style wields a bonus crossbody strap for extra secure toting.
Worldlyda Canvas Crossbody Tote, $, available at Amazon
Baggu Lilac Metallic Reusable Bag
It's tough to pick just one of Baggu's classic reusable bags to include in our tote hit-list — but this lilac metallic style from the brand's recent seasonal release ranks high as a must-have, disco-vibe essential.
Baggu Baby Baggu – Lilac Metallic, $, available at ban.do
L.L.Bean Hunter's Open-Top Tote Bag
For a more modern take on the OG tote, try L.L.Bean's sturdy polyester version in a statement camo print — this timeless workhouse carryall is available in three size tiers, suits just about any style, and holds a boatload of stuff.
L.L. Bean Hunter's Tote Bag, Open-Top, $, available at L.L. Bean
Madewell Mini Tpu Transport Tote
Although this tortoiseshell-printed vinyl tote got the trendy mini-bag treatment, it still packs a deep carryall pocket with a secure top zipper to safely hold all your stuff.
Madewell Mini Tpu Transport Tote, $, available at Shopbop
Etsy LinenFox Large Tote Bag
We love the relaxed-elegant vibe and all-encompassing size of this handmade tote crafted from 100% organic Baltic linen.
Linenfox Large Linen Tote Bag, $, available at Etsy
Etsy Thank You Shopping Bag Tote
Give a cheeky nod to New York's recent plastic bag ban with this takeout-style tote crafted from durable, double-layer canvas.
ChubbyMishoStore Thank You T-Shirt Reusable Shopping Bag, $, available at Etsy
Opening Ceremony Super Large Tote
We said EVERY occasion…
Opening Ceremony Super Large Tote, $, available at Opening Ceremony
Urban Outfitters Tie-Dye Washed Canvas Tote
Finally, a tie-dye tote (crafted from durable cotton canvas) to complete your head-to-toe tie-dye 'fits in 2020.
Urban Outfitters Washed Canvas Tote Bag, $, available at Urban Outfitters
Tarte Sugar Rush Holographic Tote
Plastic bags may be out, but holographic totes made from non-toxic, luminous-jelly materials aren't.
Sugar Rush Holographic Tote Bag, $, available at Tarte
J.Crew Everyday Canvas Tote
One way to give the blah canvas tote an easy glow-up? Just add leopard print.
J.Crew Reusable everyday canvas tote in leopard, $, available at J.Crew
Gophra Corduroy Tote Bag
Not all totes are made from cotton-canvas materials — peep this corduroy style that looks like a throwback from our grade-school days.
Gophra Corduroy Tote Bag, $, available at Amazon
