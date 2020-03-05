Best Tote Bags

Somewhere between the functional mom bag and fashionable mini bag lies a classic style that effortlessly delivers on both fronts: the tote. Defined by two over-the-shoulder handles and a deep-rectangular structure crafted from durable materials, totes have become much more than utilitarian carryalls. Today, the bags serve as powerful accessories that represent mindful sustainability and style-savvy.

From L.L.Bean's OG canvas styles to Baggu's iconic ripstop-nylon creations, we've rounded up the most memorable totes worth adding to your bag rotations ahead. Each of our picks is approved for any and all occasions — aka ready to carry you and your stuff from crowded work commutes to grocery runs, gym trips, all-day shopping excursions, and nights out on the town.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Faithful The Brand Market Tote

This pastel plaid number crafted out of super-soft cotton is set to be your spring-through-summer bag star — paired with everything from your favorite shorts to sundresses and carried everywhere from the office to a beach picnic.

Faithfull the Brand Market Tote Bag, $, available at Anthropologie

Urban Outfitters Be A Nice Human Tote Bag

Let the multicolored puff print on this classic cotton-canvas style serve as a cheerful reminder for you (and the rest of the world).

Urban Outfitters Be A Nice Human Puff Print Tote Bag, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Mango Leather Shopper Bag

If a chic businesswoman from the 70s were a tote, this suede leather shopper bag from Mango would be it.

Mango Leather shopper bag, $, available at Mango

WorldLyda Canvas Crossbody Tote

This delightfully rainbow-striped and durable canvas style wields a bonus crossbody strap for extra secure toting.

Worldlyda Canvas Crossbody Tote, $, available at Amazon

Baggu Lilac Metallic Reusable Bag

It's tough to pick just one of Baggu's classic reusable bags to include in our tote hit-list — but this lilac metallic style from the brand's recent seasonal release ranks high as a must-have, disco-vibe essential.

Baggu Baby Baggu – Lilac Metallic, $, available at ban.do

L.L.Bean Hunter's Open-Top Tote Bag

For a more modern take on the OG tote, try L.L.Bean's sturdy polyester version in a statement camo print — this timeless workhouse carryall is available in three size tiers, suits just about any style, and holds a boatload of stuff.

L.L. Bean Hunter's Tote Bag, Open-Top, $, available at L.L. Bean

Madewell Mini Tpu Transport Tote

Although this tortoiseshell-printed vinyl tote got the trendy mini-bag treatment, it still packs a deep carryall pocket with a secure top zipper to safely hold all your stuff.

Madewell Mini Tpu Transport Tote, $, available at Shopbop

Etsy LinenFox Large Tote Bag

We love the relaxed-elegant vibe and all-encompassing size of this handmade tote crafted from 100% organic Baltic linen.

Linenfox Large Linen Tote Bag, $, available at Etsy

Etsy Thank You Shopping Bag Tote

Give a cheeky nod to New York's recent plastic bag ban with this takeout-style tote crafted from durable, double-layer canvas.

ChubbyMishoStore Thank You T-Shirt Reusable Shopping Bag, $, available at Etsy

Opening Ceremony Super Large Tote

We said EVERY occasion…

Opening Ceremony Super Large Tote, $, available at Opening Ceremony

Urban Outfitters Tie-Dye Washed Canvas Tote

Finally, a tie-dye tote (crafted from durable cotton canvas) to complete your head-to-toe tie-dye 'fits in 2020.

Urban Outfitters Washed Canvas Tote Bag, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Tarte Sugar Rush Holographic Tote

Plastic bags may be out, but holographic totes made from non-toxic, luminous-jelly materials aren't.

Sugar Rush Holographic Tote Bag, $, available at Tarte

J.Crew Everyday Canvas Tote

One way to give the blah canvas tote an easy glow-up? Just add leopard print.

J.Crew Reusable everyday canvas tote in leopard, $, available at J.Crew

Gophra Corduroy Tote Bag

Not all totes are made from cotton-canvas materials — peep this corduroy style that looks like a throwback from our grade-school days.

Gophra Corduroy Tote Bag, $, available at Amazon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results