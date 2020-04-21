Best Mother’s Day Beauty Sets

We all know that it's what's on the inside that counts, but that doesn't mean limited edition Mother's Day packaging doesn't add a little something-something to make the occasion feel a little more noteworthy. Beauty companies are well aware of this, so year after year, brands release covetable colorways and exclusive bundles that practically beg us to buy them for our moms.

Whether or not you're fortunate enough to be celebrating Mother's Day in person this year, we're making the case for picking a thoughtful beauty gift for her to open in front of you — even if that means planning a FaceTime date for May 10. Keep clicking for the best limited-edition Mother's Day beauty gifts to shop now.

Beautyblender Rosie Posie Blender Essentials Set

This new trio of spring-colored Beautyblenders is the perfect gift for the makeup-loving mama who's constantly going through these famous sponges.

Beautyblender Rosie Posie Blender Essentials Set, $, available at Sephora

Bobbi Brown Perfect Glow Cheek & Lip Kit

Veteran makeup artist Bobbi Brown always shows up for Mother's Day — and her sets consistently have something special for the most important lady in your life. This year, we're loving this trio, which features a full-size highlighter, mini cheek brush, and lipstick.

Bobbi Brown Perfect Glow Cheek & Lip Kit, $, available at Bobbi Brown

Trish McEvoy The Power of Makeup Play It Up Planner Volume II

If you really want to treat mom this year, get her an all-in-one beauty bag with sized-down essentials for a full face beat.

Trish McEvoy The Power of Makeup Play It Up Planner Volume II, $, available at Bluemercury

MAC Spark of Red Lip Lover Duo

She might not rock a cut crease on the regular — or at all — but one thing every mom can pull off is a bold, beautiful lip color. This MAC set (valued at $38) contains two full-size lippies in bestselling shades Devoted to Chili and Marrakesh.

MAC Spark of Red Lip Lover Duo, $, available at MAC Cosmetics

Dyson Mother's Day Gift Edition Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

This just in: The Dyson Supersonic just got a hot pink makeover for Mother's Day. The limited-edition kit is an investment, but consider this a gift for guaranteed "favorite child" status.

Dyson Mother's Day gift edition Dyson Supersonic™ hair dryer, $, available at Dyson

L'Occitane Me Time Collection

As the name suggests, L'Occitane's Mother's Day gift set is the perfect way to treat your mom to some soothing self-care.

L'Occitane Me Time Collection, $, available at L'Occitane

MUTHA Gift Set

Every day is Mother's Day when your brand is named after moms. MUTHA's luxe gift set features full sizes of its two body-care products and is the perfect present for the mom who spares no expense on her self-care routine. (Alternatively, you can also choose to gift mama the butter or oil, if you so wish.)

MUTHA Gift Set, $, available at MUTHA

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

