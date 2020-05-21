Major Home Item Sales For Memorial Day Weekend

One constant we can count on during this unpredictable period is a Memorial Day Weekend that's brimming with big sales. In response to so many retail closures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's holiday discounts won't just look like a little promotion here or a BOGO offer there. Instead, it's shaping up to be a shopping free-for-all filled with brands' deepest cuts on everything from bestselling mattresses to Dyson vacuums, reader-favorite WFH essentials, and the list goes on. The best part? You can already start scoring these limited-time savings today.
Ahead, we task ourselves with keeping tabs on every single MDW home sale worth shopping — grouping them all together within their respective categories (from furniture to bedding and the like) for an even more digestible shop-list. Scroll on to cart that stay-at-home upgrade you've been eyeing for what may be its biggest steal yet.
Bedding
Brooklinen
Sale: 15% off sitewide
Promo Code: WKND15
Dates: Now – May 25
Shop Brooklinen
Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle, $, available at Brooklinen
RiLEY Home
Sale: $25 gift card with orders of $125+; $50 gift card with $250+; $100 gift card with $450+
Promo Code: None
Dates: May 21 – May 25
Shop RiLEY Home
Riley Home Percale Sheet Set, $, available at Riley Home
Anthropologie
Sale: 50% off sale with free shipping on orders of $50
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 25
Shop Anthropologie
Anthropologie Campagne Duvet Cover, $, available at Anthropologie
ettitude
Sale: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: None
Dates: May 21 – May 25
Shop ettitude
Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set, $, available at Ettitude
Mattresses
Saatva
Sale: $200 off orders of $1000+
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 25
Shop Saatva
Saatva The Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at Saatva
Brooklyn Bedding
Sale: 25% off sitewide
Promo Code: MEMORIAL25
Dates: Now – May 25
Shop Brooklyn Bedding
Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Signature Mattress, $, available at Brooklyn Bedding
Tempur-Pedic
Sale: $300 off select mattresses; $200 off select power bases; 20% off toppers plus a free bedding bundle
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – June 1
Shop Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Topper Supreme, $, available at Tempur-Pedic
Layla
Sale: $150 off memory foam mattresses; $200 off hybrid mattresses plus two free pillows
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 25
Shop Layla
Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Layla Sleep
Kitchen & Appliances
Dyson
Sale: Up to $200 off select Dyson technology
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 30
Shop Dyson
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum, $, available at Dyson
Our Place
Sale: 15% off sitewide (with a 10-meal donation match per every purchase to Feeding America)
Promo Code: Summerheat
Dates: Now – May 25
Shop Our Place
Our Place Dinner for 4, $, available at Our Place
Furniture
AllModern
Sale: Up to 65% off
Promo Code: LETSGO
Dates: Now – May 26
Shop AllModern
AllModern Gray Wash Eddy Leaning/Ladder Desk, $, available at AllModern
Anthropologie
Sale: 25% off sale furniture with free shipping on orders over $50
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 25
Shop Anthropologie
Anthropologie Quilted Savonna Chair, $, available at Anthropologie
West Elm
Sale: 10% off orders of $100 or more; 15% off $250 or more; 20% off orders of $500 or more; 25% off $1,500 or more; plus free shipping
Promo Code: SAVEMORE
Dates: Now – May 25
Shop West Elm
West Elm Shelter Sofa, $, available at West Elm
Burrow
Sale: 10% off orders of $1,499+; $200 off $1,500+; $250 off $1,800+; $300 off $2,200+; $400 off $2,600+; $500 off $3,000+; $600 off $4,000+
Promo Code: MDW
Dates: Now – May 31
Shop Burrow
Burrow Slope Nomad Double Chaise Sectional, $, available at Burrow
Wayfair
Sale: Up to 70% off
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 26
Shop Wayfair
Lark Manor Sadie Solid Wood Console Table, $, available at Wayfair
ABC Carpet & Home
Sale: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 25
Shop ABC Carpet & Home
ABC Carpet & Home Core Light Oak Nesting Tables, $, available at ABC Carpet & Home
Joss & Main
Sale: Up to 70% off
Promo Code: None
Dates: May 21 – May 27
Shop Joss & Main
Decor & Art
St. Frank
Sale: 20% off sitewide with free shipping on orders over $100
Promo Code: STAYINGIN
Dates: Now – May 31
Shop St. Frank
St. Frank Dots Indigo Euro Pillow, $, available at St. Frank
Minted
Shop Minted
Pet Supplies
Goodboy
Sale: 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: MDW30
Dates: May 22 – May 25
Shop Goodboy
Goodboy Calming Formula Dog Supplement, $, available at Goodboy
Office Supplies
The Happy Planner
Sale: 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: None
Dates: May 21 – May 25
Shop The Happy Planner
The Happy Planner Classic Teacher Box Kit – Pastel Blooms – 12 Months, $, available at The Happy Planner
