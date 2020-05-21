Major Home Item Sales For Memorial Day Weekend

May 21, 2020 Elizabeth Buxton Shopping 0

One constant we can count on during this unpredictable period is a Memorial Day Weekend that's brimming with big sales. In response to so many retail closures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's holiday discounts won't just look like a little promotion here or a BOGO offer there. Instead, it's shaping up to be a shopping free-for-all filled with brands' deepest cuts on everything from bestselling mattresses to Dyson vacuums, reader-favorite WFH essentials, and the list goes on. The best part? You can already start scoring these limited-time savings today.

Ahead, we task ourselves with keeping tabs on every single MDW home sale worth shopping — grouping them all together within their respective categories (from furniture to bedding and the like) for an even more digestible shop-list. Scroll on to cart that stay-at-home upgrade you've been eyeing for what may be its biggest steal yet.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

Bedding

Brooklinen

Sale: 15% off sitewide
Promo Code: WKND15
Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Brooklinen

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle, $, available at Brooklinen

RiLEY Home

Sale: $25 gift card with orders of $125+; $50 gift card with $250+; $100 gift card with $450+
Promo Code: None
Dates: May 21 – May 25

Shop RiLEY Home

Riley Home Percale Sheet Set, $, available at Riley Home

Anthropologie

Sale: 50% off sale with free shipping on orders of $50
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Anthropologie

Anthropologie Campagne Duvet Cover, $, available at Anthropologie

ettitude

Sale: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: None
Dates: May 21 – May 25

Shop ettitude

Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set, $, available at Ettitude

Mattresses

 

Saatva

Sale: $200 off orders of $1000+
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Saatva

Saatva The Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at Saatva

Brooklyn Bedding

Sale: 25% off sitewide
Promo Code: MEMORIAL25
Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Signature Mattress, $, available at Brooklyn Bedding

Tempur-Pedic

Sale: $300 off select mattresses; $200 off select power bases; 20% off toppers plus a free bedding bundle
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – June 1

Shop Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Topper Supreme, $, available at Tempur-Pedic

Layla

Sale: $150 off memory foam mattresses; $200 off hybrid mattresses plus two free pillows
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Layla

Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Layla Sleep

Kitchen & Appliances

 

Dyson

Sale: Up to $200 off select Dyson technology
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 30

Shop Dyson

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum, $, available at Dyson

Our Place

Sale: 15% off sitewide (with a 10-meal donation match per every purchase to Feeding America)
Promo Code: Summerheat
Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Our Place

Our Place Dinner for 4, $, available at Our Place

Furniture

AllModern

Sale: Up to 65% off
Promo Code: LETSGO
Dates: Now – May 26

Shop AllModern

AllModern Gray Wash Eddy Leaning/Ladder Desk, $, available at AllModern

Anthropologie

Sale: 25% off sale furniture with free shipping on orders over $50
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Anthropologie

Anthropologie Quilted Savonna Chair, $, available at Anthropologie

West Elm

Sale: 10% off orders of $100 or more; 15% off $250 or more; 20% off orders of $500 or more; 25% off $1,500 or more; plus free shipping
Promo Code: SAVEMORE
Dates: Now – May 25

Shop West Elm

West Elm Shelter Sofa, $, available at West Elm

Burrow

Sale: 10% off orders of $1,499+; $200 off $1,500+; $250 off $1,800+; $300 off $2,200+; $400 off $2,600+; $500 off $3,000+; $600 off $4,000+
Promo Code: MDW
Dates: Now – May 31

Shop Burrow

Burrow Slope Nomad Double Chaise Sectional, $, available at Burrow

Wayfair

Sale: Up to 70% off
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 26

Shop Wayfair

Lark Manor Sadie Solid Wood Console Table, $, available at Wayfair

ABC Carpet & Home

Sale: 20% off sitewide
Promo Code: None
Dates: Now – May 25

Shop ABC Carpet & Home

ABC Carpet & Home Core Light Oak Nesting Tables, $, available at ABC Carpet & Home

Joss & Main

Sale: Up to 70% off
Promo Code: None
Dates: May 21 – May 27

Shop Joss & Main

Decor & Art

 

St. Frank

Sale: 20% off sitewide with free shipping on orders over $100
Promo Code: STAYINGIN
Dates: Now – May 31

Shop St. Frank

St. Frank Dots Indigo Euro Pillow, $, available at St. Frank

Minted

Sale: TK
Promo Code: TK
Dates: TK – TK

Shop Minted

Pet Supplies

Goodboy

Sale: 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: MDW30
Dates: May 22 – May 25

Shop Goodboy

Goodboy Calming Formula Dog Supplement, $, available at Goodboy

Office Supplies

The Happy Planner

Sale: 30% off sitewide
Promo Code: None
Dates: May 21 – May 25

Shop The Happy Planner

The Happy Planner Classic Teacher Box Kit – Pastel Blooms – 12 Months, $, available at The Happy Planner

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29


Do you believe in super being called "God"?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *