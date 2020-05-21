Major Home Item Sales For Memorial Day Weekend

One constant we can count on during this unpredictable period is a Memorial Day Weekend that's brimming with big sales. In response to so many retail closures amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's holiday discounts won't just look like a little promotion here or a BOGO offer there. Instead, it's shaping up to be a shopping free-for-all filled with brands' deepest cuts on everything from bestselling mattresses to Dyson vacuums, reader-favorite WFH essentials, and the list goes on. The best part? You can already start scoring these limited-time savings today.

Ahead, we task ourselves with keeping tabs on every single MDW home sale worth shopping — grouping them all together within their respective categories (from furniture to bedding and the like) for an even more digestible shop-list. Scroll on to cart that stay-at-home upgrade you've been eyeing for what may be its biggest steal yet.

Bedding

Brooklinen

Sale: 15% off sitewide

Promo Code: WKND15

Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Brooklinen

Brooklinen Classic Hardcore Sheet Bundle, $, available at Brooklinen

RiLEY Home

Sale: $25 gift card with orders of $125+; $50 gift card with $250+; $100 gift card with $450+

Promo Code: None

Dates: May 21 – May 25

Shop RiLEY Home

Riley Home Percale Sheet Set, $, available at Riley Home

Anthropologie

Sale: 50% off sale with free shipping on orders of $50

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Anthropologie

Anthropologie Campagne Duvet Cover, $, available at Anthropologie

ettitude

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Promo Code: None

Dates: May 21 – May 25

Shop ettitude

Ettitude Bamboo Lyocell Sheet Set, $, available at Ettitude

Mattresses

Saatva

Sale: $200 off orders of $1000+

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Saatva

Saatva The Saatva Classic Mattress, $, available at Saatva

Brooklyn Bedding

Sale: 25% off sitewide

Promo Code: MEMORIAL25

Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Brooklyn Bedding

Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Signature Mattress, $, available at Brooklyn Bedding

Tempur-Pedic

Sale: $300 off select mattresses; $200 off select power bases; 20% off toppers plus a free bedding bundle

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now – June 1

Shop Tempur-Pedic

Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Topper Supreme, $, available at Tempur-Pedic

Layla

Sale: $150 off memory foam mattresses; $200 off hybrid mattresses plus two free pillows

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Layla

Layla Sleep Memory Foam Mattress, $, available at Layla Sleep

Kitchen & Appliances

Dyson

Sale: Up to $200 off select Dyson technology

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now – May 30

Shop Dyson

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Vacuum, $, available at Dyson

Our Place

Sale: 15% off sitewide (with a 10-meal donation match per every purchase to Feeding America)

Promo Code: Summerheat

Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Our Place

Our Place Dinner for 4, $, available at Our Place

Furniture

AllModern

Sale: Up to 65% off

Promo Code: LETSGO

Dates: Now – May 26

Shop AllModern

AllModern Gray Wash Eddy Leaning/Ladder Desk, $, available at AllModern

Anthropologie

Sale: 25% off sale furniture with free shipping on orders over $50

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now – May 25

Shop Anthropologie

Anthropologie Quilted Savonna Chair, $, available at Anthropologie

West Elm

Sale: 10% off orders of $100 or more; 15% off $250 or more; 20% off orders of $500 or more; 25% off $1,500 or more; plus free shipping

Promo Code: SAVEMORE

Dates: Now – May 25

Shop West Elm

West Elm Shelter Sofa, $, available at West Elm

Burrow

Sale: 10% off orders of $1,499+; $200 off $1,500+; $250 off $1,800+; $300 off $2,200+; $400 off $2,600+; $500 off $3,000+; $600 off $4,000+

Promo Code: MDW

Dates: Now – May 31

Shop Burrow

Burrow Slope Nomad Double Chaise Sectional, $, available at Burrow

Wayfair

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now – May 26

Shop Wayfair

Lark Manor Sadie Solid Wood Console Table, $, available at Wayfair

ABC Carpet & Home

Sale: 20% off sitewide

Promo Code: None

Dates: Now – May 25

Shop ABC Carpet & Home

ABC Carpet & Home Core Light Oak Nesting Tables, $, available at ABC Carpet & Home

Joss & Main

Sale: Up to 70% off

Promo Code: None

Dates: May 21 – May 27

Shop Joss & Main

Decor & Art

St. Frank

Sale: 20% off sitewide with free shipping on orders over $100

Promo Code: STAYINGIN

Dates: Now – May 31

Shop St. Frank

St. Frank Dots Indigo Euro Pillow, $, available at St. Frank

Minted

Pet Supplies

Goodboy

Sale: 30% off sitewide

Promo Code: MDW30

Dates: May 22 – May 25

Shop Goodboy

Goodboy Calming Formula Dog Supplement, $, available at Goodboy

Office Supplies

The Happy Planner

Sale: 30% off sitewide

Promo Code: None

Dates: May 21 – May 25

Shop The Happy Planner

The Happy Planner Classic Teacher Box Kit – Pastel Blooms – 12 Months, $, available at The Happy Planner

