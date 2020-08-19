Amazon’s Quietly Dropping BIG Deals

Deals may feel like a dime a dozen these days, as sites discount-battle it out to appeal to all of us stay-at-home shoppers. But, there's one promotional play that's still alluring enough to win over the most jaded of hearts carts: a secret sale. Amazon quietly launched what it's dubbing The BIG Summer Sale Event with such little fanfare involved that we actually had trouble locating its landing page (FYI: it's folded into Today's Deals). Now through September 7, the mega-retailer will continue to drop all the way up-to-70%-off daily deals with a focus on home and lifestyle (plus a few beauty steals, too).

To save you the search time, we already did the fumbling around to find the best available of the BIG steals on memory foam mattresses to premium kitchen gadgets and storage solutions. It may not be Prime Day (more to come on that soon), but it's enough to set our carts aflutter with the possibility of scoring a chance Dyson discount or majorly marked-down air purifier and who knows what else. Scroll on to see what secret sale items await you — and remember, what's here today will likely be gone tomorrow.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional NV356E, White & Silver, $, available at Amazon

Beats Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones, Cloud Pink, $, available at Amazon

Blueair Blue Pure 411 Air Purifier, $, available at Amazon

Oxo Good Grips 3-Piece Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl Set, $, available at Amazon

Belei 'Blemishes Be Gone' Duo Skincare Starter Kit, $, available at Amazon

AmazonBasics Cuddler Bolster Pet Bed, $, available at Amazon

Instant Pot Duo 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $, available at Amazon

Sony Wireless Extra Bass Bluetooth Headphones, Blue, $, available at Amazon

