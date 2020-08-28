Next Big Stay-At-Home Trend

We've been settling into a void where our end-of-summer rituals used to be. Crowded Labor Day bashes have been called off, our weekends are a little less travel-filled, and we're not feeling those usual back-to-school-shopping butterflies. It's true that we'll be hunkering down for more time inside during the chillier season ahead, but that doesn't mean there aren't new trends to celebrate in place of the old (they're just going to look different than the chunky knits and even chunkier boots of Fall 2019). The loungewear vibe that spiked in April is still going strong — and the next big thing you can expect to see follow suit is an oversized style hybrid. It's called a T-shirt dress.

For the soon-to-swoop-in transitional period between sweatshorts and sweatpants, look no further than a brilliant garment that combines the comfort of your 24/7 pajama habit with the chic ease of your flouncy house dress. The oversized tee-meets-frock acts as a two-in-one solution to all your stay-at-home wardrobe woes: the roomy top half lacks any sense of structure or fit, fully liberating your limbs for whatever typing/cooking/lounging awaits; the pantless bottom half honors the appropriate Zoom-attire standards that what happens below the table, stays below the table. We urge you to feel liberated in transforming your own oversized old tee into a knee-length gown by ditching the usual leggings or jeans you'd normally don underneath it. And if more coverage is desired or required, then try pairing it with the ever-popular bike short for a look that's as wearable as it is à la mode.

Shop our favorite picks and fill up your fall void with some fresh new stay-at-home style ahead.

