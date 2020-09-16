Most-Wanted Fall Wardrobe Buys

Autumn and its associated plethora of covetable cold-weather wardrobe staples can paralyze the best of us with indecision — specifically as it relates to where we should allocate our hard-earned dollars for the best seasonal ROI. Since we’re of the organized, list-making, compare-and-contrast shopping mindset, we decided to start by polling our teammates on the styles that they’re actually investing in this month; from luxe wool lounge pants to under-$50 convertible leather driving loafers and even a pair of short person-approved kick-flare dungarees.

Then we asked our readers to spill the beans on what they were wish-listing for fall, and their answers did not disappoint. R29 fans from across the nation (and a few far-flung readers across the pond) told us about the chic loungewear, corduroy overalls, shearling jackets, and pie-in-the-sky designer dresses that they’re planning on taking the shopping plunge on. Read on to see what our team and our readers are carting up this fall — and if you want to share your shopping two cents, you can do it by filling out this Google form.

At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

Levi's® Premium Vintage Overall

“I’ve been looking at these for a month and it’s finally cold enough to pull the trigger. Corduroy is a fall staple for me, and these are cute enough that I can wear them lazing around the house with a sweatshirt OR out and about with a more fitted shirt or cropped tank and heeled booties. I just think these are the epitome of Cool Girl Not Trying At All style.” — Katie, 30, Idaho

Levi's® Premium Vintage Overall, $, available at Zappos

Amie New York European Viscose Dickey

“Still not over the turtleneck look, and I love layering without all the extra bulk. This one was actually really soft (surprisingly).” — Lulu, 28, New York

Amazon European Viscose Dickey, $, available at Amie New York

Universal Thread Crewneck Pullover Sweater

“With winter getting a jump start this year, it’s never too early to get a big comfy sweater! This is the perfect fall shade and one of my favorite colors to boot!” — Ren, 36, Colorado

Universal Threads Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $, available at Target

Lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew

“I could wear this when I walk my dog, grabbing coffee after an outdoor workout, or when I WFH. Right now I really embrace multi-purpose in my clothes. I am still interested in ‘special occasion clothes’, sometimes but from day to day I like to wear bike shorts or leggings and a tee or crew neck sweatshirt. I am coveting one from a place like Lulu because I know it will last more than just one season.” — Amber, 32, California

lululemon Perfectly Oversized Crew, $, available at lululemon

Alexander McQueen Jewelled Satchel

“It’s not exactly a fall fashion item — but the skull does give me some spooky vibes. I have been very lucky to keep my job during quarantine and actually bolster up some savings by not traveling or eating out as much (still, lots of Postmates). I told myself when I hit a certain goal in my savings (I think I am about 1-2 paychecks away!) that I wanted to treat myself to a designer bag. I was considering some of the more ‘standard’ bags from Gucci or Louis Vuitton – but decided I wanted something that not everyone has.” — Jen, 26 California

Alexander McQueen Jewelled Satchel, $, available at Alexander McQueen

Everlane “Party of One” Tank Dress

“In Colorado in the fall, the weather can go from 98 degrees to literally snowing the next morning. I can pair this dress with a blazer or cardigan in the morning, then go with short sleeves in the afternoon when it’s warmer. And the Cayenne color just screams autumn!” — Rebecca, 48, Colorado

Everlane The "Party Of One" Tank Dress, $, available at Everlane

Leeron Leather Moto Jacket

“Plus-size gals want a cool moto jacket, and this is it.” — Marina, 30, New York

Universal Standard Leeron Leather Moto Jacket, $, available at Universal Standard

Lack of Color Montana Fedora

“This beautiful hat will compliment all your cream-colored and even rich brown or khaki items worn in the fall. I’m already two hats in with my collection of this brand’s authentic Australian wool hats.” — Deondra, 34, North Carolina

lack of color Montana Fedora, $, available at lack of color

