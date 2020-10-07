3 Glow-In-The-Dark Nail Polishes That Actually Work

From the stars dotting the ceiling of your childhood bedroom to your go-to razor, glow-in-the-dark products have somehow still not lost their appeal. Our favorite use for the party pigment? Glow-in-the-dark nail polish, which takes a manicure from a boring house party to a mini-rager on your fingertips in 30 seconds flat.

Call it magic (or phosphorescent pigments suspended in the top coat), but if you're skipping your usual Halloween haunted rave, a radioactive mani is the perfect way to subtly celebrate the spookiest night of the year. Ahead, find the best affordable ones we're carting ASAP.

Orly Glow Up Top Effect

Orly Glow Up Top Effect, $, available at Orly Beauty

Claire's Unicorn Glow In The Dark Nail Polish

Claire's Unicorn Glow In The Dark Nail Polish – Blue, $, available at Claire's

Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Glow In The Dark Nail Color

Sally Hansen Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Glow In The Dark Nail Color – 0.31 fl oz, $, available at Target

Wet n Wild Wildshine Nail Color, $, available at Target

