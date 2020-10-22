Sweetest Personalized Presents

Timing is key when it comes to successfully getting the right gift to the right person on the right occasion, especially during this current period of uncertainty where shipping delays are to be expected. With the holidays fast approaching, you'll want to plan accordingly when shopping for loved ones. Our special-present suggestion? Something custom. But, even though the personalization possibilities are abundant, these things take time — so we implore you to get a head start on placing those orders so holiday shipments arrive on time.

You may not be able to give it to them IRL this year, but an extra-personal touch can stand in as the next best thing. There's everything from personalized shortbread-cookie boxes to couples' portrait mugs and even a monogrammed succulent garden. How about a pair of custom socks? Oh, you betcha. Ahead, find our selection of 16 super sweet gift ideas that can be personalized now before those pesky holiday delays roll around.

Custom Message Shortbread Cookies

There is simply no sweeter present than a box of personalized cookies.

Celine Zhou Custom Message Shortbread Cookies, $, available at Uncommon Goods

New York Times Custom Birthday Book

Let your loved one get a look at all of the breaking news that took place on their birthday with this custom birthday book.

Uncommon Goods New York Times Custom Birthday Book, $, available at Uncommon Goods

Couple Portrait Mug Set

Each cup is made to order and hand-drawn for the ultimate personal gift experience. What better way to show your love for someone than by putting their face on a mug?

Avonnie Studio Couple Portrait Mug Set, $, available at Etsy

Zodiac Necklace

Let someone know that you remembered their birthday with one of these cute and elegant 14K gold astrology necklaces.

Mejuri Virgo Necklace 14k Gold, $, available at Mejuri

Custom Couples Portrait

Step your gifting game up a notch with a framed vintage style portrait of you and a loved one.

LucyLovesPaper Custom Couple Portrait, $, available at Etsy

Personalized 18k Gold Plated Mini Heart Locket

Lockets are the most classic displays of affection for a loved one and make for a wonderful personal gift. This retailer will even place a photo inside for you.

ElmJewelryStudio Personalized 18k Gold Plated Mini Heart Locket Necklace, $, available at Etsy

Paper Source Personalized Journal

For the loved one with lots of thoughts, give them a personalized place to write it all down.

Paper Source Floral Garden Custom Journal, $, available at Paper Source

Personalized Garden

Lula's Garden lets you choose the plant, font, and text color for this super cute succulent gift box. It's perfect for the leafy minimalist in your life.

Lula's Garden Personalized Garden, $, available at Lula's Garden

