Every Sale Promo Codes

Regardless of if you're feeling your best or if your bandwidth is stretched, there's a silver lining to this long weekend. We're bringing you every single sale and promo code worth knowing about over the next few days — get ready to dive into your extra time off with some big-deal energy.
Similar to Labor Day, this long weekend is packed with discounts on most wanted buys — including, but not limited to, currently trending Cocoon by Sealy mattresses, snazzy fitness gadgets like Mirror, Cole Haan's cult-favorite kicks, Ulta Beauty gems, and more. Even Nordstrom jumped into the mix with new markdowns on its bestselling brands, plus an extra 25% off of clearance. Go on and have a gander at the limited-time super scores ahead.
Nordstrom
Sale: Up to 60% off new markdowns and an extra 25% off clearance
Dates: Now – January 18
Promo Code: None
Thread Supply Wubby Colorblock Fleece Pullover, $, available at Nordstrom
& Other Stories
Sale: Up to 70% off select clothing, shoes, and accessories
Dates: Now – Limited time
Promo Code: None
& Other Stories Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at & Other Stories
Mixbook
Sale: Up to 50% off and free shipping on personalized photo books, cards, and calendars.
Dates: Now – January 18
Promo Code: Winter
Mixbook Personalized Photo Book, $, available at Mixbook
Baggu
Sale: The Baggu sale section is teaming with deals on all kinds of bags and backpacks.
Dates: Limited-time
Promo Code: None
Baggu Medium Canvas Circle Purse, $, available at Baggu
Madewell
Sale: Items up to 70% off
Dates: Now – January 21
Promo Code: None
Madewell (Re)sourced Fleece Quilted-Pocket Popover Jacket, $, available at Madewell
