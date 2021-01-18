Every Sale Promo Codes

Regardless of if you're feeling your best or if your bandwidth is stretched, there's a silver lining to this long weekend. We're bringing you every single sale and promo code worth knowing about over the next few days — get ready to dive into your extra time off with some big-deal energy.

Similar to Labor Day, this long weekend is packed with discounts on most wanted buys — including, but not limited to, currently trending Cocoon by Sealy mattresses, snazzy fitness gadgets like Mirror, Cole Haan's cult-favorite kicks, Ulta Beauty gems, and more. Even Nordstrom jumped into the mix with new markdowns on its bestselling brands, plus an extra 25% off of clearance. Go on and have a gander at the limited-time super scores ahead.

Nordstrom

Sale: Up to 60% off new markdowns and an extra 25% off clearance

Dates: Now – January 18

Promo Code: None

Shop Nordstrom

Thread Supply Wubby Colorblock Fleece Pullover, $, available at Nordstrom

& Other Stories

Sale: Up to 70% off select clothing, shoes, and accessories

Dates: Now – Limited time

Promo Code: None

Shop & Other Stories

& Other Stories Smocked Midi Dress, $, available at & Other Stories

Mixbook

Sale: Up to 50% off and free shipping on personalized photo books, cards, and calendars.

Dates: Now – January 18

Promo Code: Winter

Shop Mixbook

Mixbook Personalized Photo Book, $, available at Mixbook

Baggu

Sale: The Baggu sale section is teaming with deals on all kinds of bags and backpacks.

Dates: Limited-time

Promo Code: None

Shop Baggu

Baggu Medium Canvas Circle Purse, $, available at Baggu

Madewell

Sale: Items up to 70% off

Dates: Now – January 21

Promo Code: None

Shop Madewell

Madewell (Re)sourced Fleece Quilted-Pocket Popover Jacket, $, available at Madewell

