Best Cheeky Underwear

We all know that compromise is important. Whether you’re negotiating deals at work, sorting out issues with your roommates, or making decisions with your partner, meeting halfway is what keeps us moving forward. Another area where we’d like to see more compromise: the underwear drawer. Because while there’s a million types o’ panties out there, the silhouettes usually fall into one of two buckets — the butt-covering brief or the tushy-revealing thong, and we don’t see much coverage in between.

But what about those of us who are in search of a little from Column A along with a little from Column B? Enter the cheeky underwear. Sort of like the Euro-style “tanga,” but designed to cover a little bit more, this medium-exposure undie is the definition of meeting halfway, revealing more of your cheeks than a standard brief but still keeping the buns more covered than a flappin’-in-the-breeze g-string. So all you moderates, rejoice: we rounded up 13 of the best mildly-revealing styles that we could find. Click through to find the one that suits you best.

Urban Outfitters Sweet Nothings Seamless Tanga, $, available at Urban Outfitters

Parade Re:Play Cheeky, $, available at Parade

MeUndies Cheeky Brief, $, available at MeUndies

