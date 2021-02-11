Lululemon’s Sizing Is More Inclusive

The announcement came without any bells and whistles but eagle-eyed Lululemon stans noticed: over the last few months, shiny new badges started to pop up on the activewear brand's most popular styles (including its fan-favorite Align Pant) signifying the long-awaited arrival of more inclusive sizing.

Lululemon's size range previously went from 0-14 for most tops and bottoms — which, compared to brands like Girlfriend Collective and Superfit Hero, left much to be desired. Now, select styles (including tops, bottoms, and loungewear) extend up to a size 20 with certain bras offering options for E cups. Is there room for even more improvement? Absolutely. (Girlfriend, for example, goes up to a 6X.) But, for a brand that's long been synonymous with aspirational fitness apparel, it's still an important first step towards becoming truly inclusive to all bodies.

Ahead, shop some of the newly-extended styles we're eyeing.

lululemon Swift Speed Bra High Support, A–E Cups, $, available at lululemon

lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight 28", $, available at lululemon

lululemon Align Pant 28", $, available at lululemon

lululemon Scuba Hoodie Light Cotton Fleece, $, available at lululemon

lululemon Align Short 6", $, available at lululemon

