Can you boost the cable TV signal with an Indoor Antenna?

More often we hear users complaining about high priced cable TV plans. Cable TV providers are charging hefty monthly bills and the prices keep spiking every now and then. Unless you are a subscriber to something more reliable and budget-friendly like the Spectrum Silver package for instance, where you are sure about getting high-quality services including a vast channel line-up, you might be among the rest of the users who are fretting over their expensive cable TV bills. Except for some well reputed and customer-oriented cable TV providers who some of the finest cable TV plans at promising rates, most providers are burdening their users with pricey bills that have led to an increase in the cord-cutting trend. Well, the good news is that you can always swap your expensive cable service with an indoor HDTV antenna. In that case, you would want to make sure that you get a good reception. For that, it is important to consider the location as one of the determinants for assuring good signals. Mentioned here are a few tips that can help you get the best reception at your home.

The right set up of the antenna can help receive the maximum number of stations for you to watch on your TV. In fact, at times, it can turn out to be even better as compared to cable TV reception. Let us unfold the art of maximizing your reception using an indoor antenna.

Check the Model and Type

Reception largely depends on the distance from the broadcast towers. Though there are many antenna models out there the directional models require to be placed towards the broadcast towers. While the multi-directional antennas that get signals from all directions can be a better fit for urban areas but the may fail to catch signals from the more distant stations.

Price

The cheaper antennas don't need to work less efficiently as compared to the expensive ones. There are chances that it might work better than the more expensive antenna. Therefore you can check various other antennas and test which works better for you. It is good to get one with a good warranty or a return policy.

Height Matters

The height of your antenna is one of the most crucial factors for an impressive reception. This is why we notice that the roof-mounted antennas have a more decent reception as compared to the indoor antennas. So when placing an indoor antenna, make sure that there are no interfering objects around it that can obstruct the signals. It should be located at an elevated position near a window for instance or an attic.

Avoid Interference

Any object that interfering or could be a reason for obstructing the signals must be removed. You can place it at any of the external walls facing the broadcast towers. Avoid locating your indoor antenna near a big tree or big furniture. Windows and walls can serve to be good spots for their placement.

Try Rescanning for channels

Periodic scans are recommended for rescanning of channels. It also helps because we often see stations updated at newer frequencies. So scanning helps in adding new channels periodically.

Pointing It

Most of the antennas are generally directional, also termed as unidirectional as they require being oriented towards a broadcast tower. So once you know where the broadcast towers are located in your area, you can place your antennas accordingly.

In case you live in a big city, you will notice that all the main broadcast towers are mainly present in the same direction. But you might have to readjust your antenna for different stations. You can try different antenna locations and check through the channels received on your TV to ensure which orientation pulls in most of the channels.

The Bottoms Line

The aforementioned aspects play a pivotal role in enhancing the TV signal strength and making sure that you receive most of the channels. Be sure to place your indoor antenna at a heightened place with proper orientation in line with the broadcast towers of your area. Prefer a better model for better efficiency and test in while scanning channels on your TV to see which location works best for it.