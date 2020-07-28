Incredible Airbnbs Near National Parks Worth Booking

We're halfway through the summer of 2020 and here's what we know: domestic road trips have replaced international travel (in case you were wondering why RVs are trending), crowded public parties are out, and the great outdoors are in — leaving us to seek out new ways to enjoy the season. While it'll be tough to find a beach rental this late in the getaway game, there are some alternative options still available that favor land over sea.

National Parks have always been one of the most spectacular threads in the tapestry of American culture, and Airbnb has an incredible array of park-adjacent rentals to consider when mapping out your next all-American adventure. Rentals from a mountain treehouse by Hot Springs National Park to a yurt on the outskirts of Shenandoah can be your sun-drenched home base for all things hiking, biking, kayaking, and even caving. Just last week, in an unusual moment of bipartisan unity, the House voted to approve the Great American Outdoors Act — a historic conservation and public lands bill that protects and preserves this country's cherished natural heritage — making now a perfect time to bask in the untouched beauty of some of the most magical spots across the United States.

Ahead, we've rounded up 17 rentals with availability to book starting in August and September — so click on to kick-start your search before the clock strikes autumn.

Mountain Air Treehouse

"The treehouses are conveniently located minutes from downtown Hot Springs National Park. Surrounded by the Ouachita Mountains, come and enjoy a little piece of heaven in the canopy of the trees. You'll love the view, the peaceful whispering of nature, a time to unwind and totally unplug."

Location: Hot Springs, Arkansas

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $185Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

Terluna: Off-Grid Adobe Dome Near Big Bend

"The dome is a very remote and unique space in the desert near Big Bend National Park. The dome rests in an isolated but easily accessible off-grid setting in one of the few remaining territories under a dark sky ordinance, which offers unmatched views of the night sky, and a completely unobstructed view of a horizon that delivers truly majestic sunrises and sunsets."

Location: Terlingua, Texas

Sleeps: 3

Price Per Night: $101Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

Trinidad Home With Ocean View

"Our cliff house has its west side almost all windows facing the Pacific Ocean, natural wood siding, cabin look, quiet neighborhood, dead end road, newly built in 2016. The famous Agate beach is right below our cliff. There are two ways to get there [including driving] 2/3 of a mile to Big Lagoon Park, then both lagoon and beach are right there."

Location: Trinidad, California

Sleeps: 4

Price Per Night: $179Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

Dog-Friendly Cabin with Hot Tub, Fireplace & WiFi

"Three Bears Lodge is one of eight luxurious Mt. Rainier cabins and vacation homes that we offer. Located just outside the Paradise / Nisqually entrance to Mt. Rainier National Park, WA, this beautiful vacation home, nestled beneath old growth cedars, offers 2 bedrooms plus a loft."

Location: Ashford, Washington

Sleeps: 10

Price Per Night: $194Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

Charming Cottage With Grill, Private Deck, And Stunning Ocean Views

"Perched on a former warehouse and surrounded by a huge deck, this charming cottage offers spectacular views of Southwest Harbor and the mountains of Acadia National Park. You will enjoy the open floor plan featuring picture windows and a massive hearth of local stone. The back deck provides serene views of the boats coming into the harbor and sometimes you can spot a bald eagle soar overhead."

Location: Southwest Harbor, Maine

Sleeps: 8

Price Per Night: $269Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

Walden Cabin Yellowstone

"Our cabin is waiting for you just one mile from the entrance to Yellowstone National Park and two miles from Cooke City. It's the perfect cabin for anyone who wants to write, hike, fish, or explore Yellowstone. Spare but delightful, the cabin provides all the necessary amenities–T.V., phone, one full bed, a bathroom, and a full kitchen."

Location: Cooke City-Silver Gate, Montana

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $173Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

YoBee! Heart Of Yosemite Studio

"Stay in the Park. No day-use reservation needed! You've found the closest place to all the main Yosemite attractions! Skip the longer drive, slow traffic and gate waits. Enjoy your Yosemite West cozy studio with attached kitchenette and private full bathroom. Feel the morning chill of the mountains — relax outside in your own sitting area and the breakfast is on us!"

Location: Yosemite National Park, California

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $307Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

The Mothership Dome At Crestopolis

"This place is perfect for a little get away and to recharge your energy in nature. The property and landscape are just breathtaking… We do our best to keep a clean, high vibration space!"

Location: Crestone, Colorado

Sleeps: 9

Price Per Night: $153Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

Nama-Stay Suites

"These brand new Suites are within the gorgeous Nama-Stay property in Springdale UT, 5 minutes away from the Zion National Park entrance. These charming Suites becomes your sanctuary space during your time visiting. 5 min. away from the South entrance Zion National Park, walking distance to local restaurants, gift shops, adventure activities. A perfect getaway for couples."

Location: Springdale, Utah

Sleeps: 2

Price Per Night: $185

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb.

