Tina Turner “Didn’t Wanna Fight” Any More?

Speculations around Tina Turner’s death

Was Tina Turner’s death something she took charge of? The iconic star passed away from a plethora of illnesses including kidney failure, but a music insider speculates that Tina orchestrated her passing on HER terms.

Reconnecting with important people

In the months leading up to her death, Tina reconnected with everyone she felt was important in her life, from Cher to Oprah. The insider says that this went on for months.

Stopping dialysis treatments

During some of these talks and visits she hinted that she soon planned to stop her daily dialysis treatments and pass away on her own terms. She no longer wanted to live connected to a machine on a daily basis.

Peaceful passing

The insider says that while her last years weren’t the easiest, her passing was peaceful – she was surrounded by flowers, photos, her favorite mementos, and music.