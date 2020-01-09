Police search for missing Toronto woman Dominique Robinson

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Dominique Robinson, 31, was last seen on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Union Subway Station.
Police are concerned for her safety.
