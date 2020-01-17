Toronto Doctor Gary Rosenthal Arrested For Sexual Assault

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.
On Friday, December 20, 2019, the Toronto Police Service received a complaint regarding a sexual assault in the Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East area.
It is alleged that:
– on Friday, December 20, 2019, a 40-year-old woman attended a doctor's office
– a doctor sexually assaulted the woman while conducting a physical examination
On Friday, December 27, 2019, Gary Rosenthal, 58, of Toronto, was arrested. He was charged with:
1) Sexual Assault
He appeared in court on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, in courtroom 412, at 10 a.m.
