Toronto Doctor Gary Rosenthal Arrested For Sexual Assault

The Toronto Police Service would like to make the public aware of an arrest made in a Sexual Assault investigation.

On Friday, December 20, 2019, the Toronto Police Service received a complaint regarding a sexual assault in the Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East area.

It is alleged that:

– on Friday, December 20, 2019, a 40-year-old woman attended a doctor's office

– a doctor sexually assaulted the woman while conducting a physical examination

On Friday, December 27, 2019, Gary Rosenthal, 58, of Toronto, was arrested. He was charged with:

1) Sexual Assault

He appeared in court on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East, in courtroom 412, at 10 a.m.