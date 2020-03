The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Javin Dillon, 15, was last seen on Monday, March 9, 2020, at approximately 10 p.m., in the Queens Quay West and Bathurst Street area.

He is described as 5'9", 170 lbs., stocky build, with brown curly hair that is long on the top, with light facial hair, and piercings in both ears. He may be wearing a black and grey fitted jacket with a hood and dirty white 'Air Force One' shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.