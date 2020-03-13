1xBet Nominated for Multiple Categories at the SPiCE India 2020 Awards

1xBet continues to rack up nominations and awards at the most important iGaming events all around the world. This time it’s at the biggest gathering of iGaming professionals in India where 1xBet is recognized with nominations for two categories. The company was shortlisted for the “Affiliate Platform of the Year” and “Technology Provider of the Year” awards.

The awards ceremony will take place on the last day of the SPiCE India 2020 iGaming event, the 27th of March. A panel of 8 judges, comprised of top-tier iGaming professionals will decide the winners for each category. SPiCE India is the biggest iGaming event in the region and being recognized in such a fast-growing region is important for any operator.

1xBet is operating on the international iGaming scene starting with 2007, and in all these years it focused on constantly innovating its products so that users and partners enjoy the best possible platform. Everything was optimized through state-of-the-art technology and putting partners and customers first.

The 1xBet affiliate program already registered important wins at iGaming awards in previous years and it brought together tens of thousands of partners already. Its strong partnerships in India and Asia played an important role in previous recognition. Besides the relentless innovation that characterizes 1xBet as a whole, its affiliate program has multiple strengths including the high lifetime commission, a wide array of marketing tools, high conversion rates, or weekly payments – to name a few.

The new nominations for the SPiCE India 2020 Awards come as a confirmation that 1xBet is on the right track and the company will keep up the pace to deliver the best services. In 2020 and the years to follow, all 1xBet partners and members can look forward to receiving lots of good news from 1xBet!

About 1xBet

1xBet is a leading international gaming and technology company with more than 13 years of experience in the field. It is one of the most rapidly developing companies in the betting industry, with offices in Europe, Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

1xBet boasts the large number of markets in pre-match and live odds. A digital first business, 1xBet accepts more than 200 payment solutions from all over the world and offers around the clock customer support in 30 languages.