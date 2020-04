The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Michael Yilma, 19, was last seen on Monday, April 20, 2020, between 2:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. in the Lappin Avenue and Dufferin Street area.

He is described as 5’6”, 170lbs. There is no clothing description at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.