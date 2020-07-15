Toronto Man Colin Ramsay arrested for Sexual Assault

The Toronto Police Service would like make the public aware of an arrest made in a sexual assault investigation.

It is alleged that:

– between January and June of 2020, a man befriended a 17-year-old girl

– they communicated in-person and on telecommunications devices

– the man sexually assaulted the girl

On Friday, July 10, 2020, members of the Sex Crimes â€“ Child & Youth Advocacy Centre arrested Colin Ramsay, 45, of Toronto.

He is charged with:

1. Two counts of Sexual Assault

2. Two counts of Sexual Exploitation

3. Luring a Child

He is a teacher with the Toronto District School Board and has taught at George Vanier Secondary School since 2007.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims.

He is scheduled to appear in court, at 1000 Finch Avenue West, on Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 1 p.m., in room 301.