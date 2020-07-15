Johnny Depp And Amber Heard Aim To Destroy Each Other

Amber Heard looks thrashed as she arrives back at her hotel after yet another grueling day in court in London. (her ex, Johnny Depp, is suing The Sun for calling him a wife-beater.) Every day she and Johnny reveal more embarrassing stories about each other such as “who pooped in the bed?” or “two black eyes or not?” Various employees and witnesses are called and forced to testify about what THEY saw or heard to back up or demolish the claims. They all look terrified that they will lose their jobs or destroy a friendship. It’s noteworthy that Amber diligently photographed and recorded so much of Johnny’s drug-addled or drunken behavior. She was READY for this occasion, (Makes you WONDER about her motives.) Whether he wins or not, Johnny and Amber will walk out of court with damaged reputations – is it worth it?

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results