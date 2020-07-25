Police search for missing Toronto woman Kathleen McCurdy

The Toronto Police Service requests the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing woman.

Kathleen McCurdy, 35, was last seen on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., in the Woodbine Avenue and Queen Street East area.

She was reported missing to police on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

She is described as 5â€™3", 110 lbs., with straight shoulder-length brown hair, green eyes, and a rose tattoo on her lower back. She was last seen wearing a brown/burgundy hooded sweatshirt and a burgundy t-shirt style dress with a white stripe down the side.

Police are concerned for her safety.