Police search for missing Toronto man Thivahar Rajiv

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.
Thivahar Rajiv, 26, was last seen on Sunday, August 16, at 2:45 a.m, in the Ellesmere Road and Mornelle Court area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
