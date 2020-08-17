Police search for missing Toronto man Thivahar Rajiv

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the publicâ€™s assistance locating a missing man.

Thivahar Rajiv, 26, was last seen on Sunday, August 16, at 2:45 a.m, in the Ellesmere Road and Mornelle Court area.

He is described as 5â€™9", 180 lbs, black hair in a ponytail, brown eyes, wearing black pants, a white tank top, black shirt around his neck and has bare feet.

Police are concerned for his safety.