Ashley Tisdale Says She Removed Her Breast Implants Following Health Issues

In a very personal Instagram post, Ashley Tisdale just opened up about up about the state of her health — both mental and physical — and how it’s been impacted by her decision to undergo plastic surgery. The 35-year-old High School Musical alum revealed that she went through a breast-enhancement surgery years ago, but more recently had her implants removed as a result of “minor health issues.”

According to the lengthy caption (accompanying a photo of Tisdale on a beach in a bikini), the actress told fans that body insecurities pushed her to get breast implants in the first place, and mysterious health concerns made her want them out.

“Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than,” Tisdale explained in her caption. “[I] thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did. But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up: food sensitivities as well as gut issues that I thought could be caused by my implants.”

Tisdale went on to reveal that she had her breast implants removed last winter, and felt better almost immediately. “This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery,” she writes. “I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me.”

Tisdale joins several other notable celebrities, including Yolanda Hadid, Chrissy Teigen, and Ayesha Curry, who recently made the decision to remove their implants. While there are personal reasons for each explant procedure, more and more people are raising questions over the safety of implants. Last year, the FDA asked Allergan to recall its textured breast implants after discovering a link between the implants and a rare form of lymphoma. The FDA did not recommend removal for women who currently have the recalled implants and were asymptomatic, but surgeons stress the importance of regular breast exams and seeking medical attention at the first signs of persistent swelling or pain.

While Tisdale’s caption didn’t delve much deeper into her own health, the actress did take the opportunity to introduce fans to her new wellness platform: Frenshe. (Tisdale married Christopher French in 2014, which is where the name comes from.)

“Over the years, I’ve met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life,” Tisdale explains. “I’m super excited to share with you what I’ve learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty, and everything in between.”

The point of the blog, Tisdale says, is to promote an open dialogue about female health and how plastic surgery can have an impact. “I can’t say I’m the proudest of the choices I made in the past,” the actress concludes her post. “But I don’t regret it because it got me here today.”

