Ireland Baldwin: The Downside Of Having A Gorgeous Mother

Sure, it’s nice to be genetically blessed by having Kim Basinger for a mother, but it can create some insecurities, according to Ireland Baldwin, 24. Ireland recently celebrated six years of NOT having eating disorders on Instagram. When she was a teen she suffered from body issues including anorexia and bulimia. Now she admits: “It wasn’t worth turning down so many sides of fries!” When she first started modeling, Ireland says she was very insecure and never felt thin enough. Food became a big problem. It took some work, but she finally got a grip on it and is able to enjoy her life now. She wants other young girls to know “You can do it too!”

Photo: Ireland partying – and eating- with friends on the beach in Malibu

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

