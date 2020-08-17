Sharon Stone Is Worried Sick About Her Sister Kelly Hospitalized With Covid-19

It’s nice to see celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Sharon Stone pleading with fans to wear masks and commit to social distancing. Jennifer had a friend hospitalized with Covid-9 and Sharon Stone’s younger sister Kelly, who also has lupus, is in the hospital and gasping for breath. Sharon says “One of you non-mask wearers did this.” (Kelly’s husband is also in the hospital with Covid-19) Worried Sharon is dead serious when she warns fans to “wear a mask for yourself and others!”

Above, Sharon at an award show last fall

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

