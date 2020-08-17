Dilip Kumar’s brothers Ehsan and Aslam Khan admitted to Lilavati hospital after being diagnosed with coronavirus

Yesteryear actor Dilip Kumar's brothers Ehsan Khan and Aslam Khan have been admitted to Lilavati hospital after both of them tested positive for the novel coronavirus. On August 16, the two of them were taken to the hospital.

More details on their health are awaited. One of them already has a blood pressure issue whereas another brother is suffering from Parkinson's disease. As per reports, both Ehsan and Aslam are being treated by the doctor, Jalil Parkar at Lilavati Hospital.

Back in April, Dilip Kumar’s team tweeted about staying safe in this pandemic. His tweet read, "I urge you to #StayHomeSaveLives during this #COVID19pandemic (sic)."

"Dawa bhi, dua bhi/Auron se faslaa bhi/Ghareeb ki khidmat/Kamzor ki seva bhi,” a poem was written in the tweet.

ALSO READ: 60 years of Mughal-e-Azam: Director K Asif’s son presents the screenplay of the film to the Academy Award

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results