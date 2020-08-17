RIP: Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat passes away at 50

Nishikant Kamat, who made his directorial debut with a Marathi film, Dombivali Fast, happens to be the man behind some of the best films in the film industry. He has directed films like Force, Mumbai Meri Jaan, Rocky Handsome, and Drishyam among others. As reported a few days earlier, Nishikant Kamat was admitted due to a relapse of Liver Cirrhosis and has succumbed to the disease at the age of 50.
Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter to announce the tragic news.
I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace. ???????? pic.twitter.com/cqEeLbKJPM
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 17, 2020
Bollywood Hungama sends across heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.
