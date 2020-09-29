Police search for missing Toronto girl Sarha Horne

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Sarha Horne, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10 p.m., in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area.

She is described as 5'4", 170 lbs., with dark hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jean jacket, white shirt, and black shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.