Police search for missing Toronto girl Sarha Horne

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing girl.
Sarha Horne, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10 p.m., in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
