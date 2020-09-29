Police search for missing Toronto girl Sarha Horne

September 26, 2020 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing girl.

Sarha Horne, 15, was last seen on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 10 p.m., in the Islington Avenue and Dixon Road area.

She is described as 5'4", 170 lbs., with dark hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue jean jacket, white shirt, and black shoes.

Police are concerned for her safety.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Confirm you are not a spammer! *