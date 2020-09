The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Marzia Khugiani, 17, was last seen on Friday, September 25, 2020, in the Markham Road and Eglinton Avenue East area.

She is described as 5’4�, 115 lbs., with long brown hair, pierced ears and a nose ring.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black track pants with a white stripe down each leg to the knee and black furry slippers.

Police are concerned for her safety.