Police search for missing Toronto man Jatinder Singh

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Jatinder Singh, 29, was last seen on Monday, October 11, 2021, at 4:25 p.m. in the Humber College Boulevard and Highway 27 area.

He is described as 5'9", 181 lbs., straight black short hair, wearing a surgical mask, tattoo of Sikh symbol on his left hand, and a tattoo of a tiger. He was last seen wearing a red puffy sleeveless vest, long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and beige shoes.