The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

Corey Katz, 59, was last seen on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., in the Royal York Road and Evans Avenue area.

He is described as 5'10", 190lbs, blond hair, balding, and has a grey and white goatee. He was wearing a baseball hat, long sleeve shirt, shorts and running shoes and was riding a bicycle.

Police are concerned for his safety.