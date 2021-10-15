Some Canadian hospitals enact new policies for visitors

Several hospitals enact COVID-19 vaccination policies for visitors

On March 19, the Ministry of Health and Chief Medical Officer of Health issued a memo to acute care settings to begin the resumption of essential visitors and that existing visitor policies be revised accordingly to allow visits by family and caregivers and other types of visitors.

Hospitals are independent corporations governed by their own boards of directors.

As set out under the Public Hospitals Act, hospital administrators are responsible for the day-to-day management of their hospitals, including the delivery of services and implementation of programs, protocols (such as visitor policies), and procedures adopted by the hospital board.

As we continue to respond to the evolving COVID-19 situation here in the province our government remains unequivocal in our commitment to ensure the health and safety of Ontarian's.