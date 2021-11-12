Police search for missing Toronto woman Vidya Ramjass

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.
Vidya Ramjass, 51, was last seen on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 5 p.m., in the Jane Street and Church Street area.
Police are concerned for her safety.
