Police search for missing Toronto woman Vidya Ramjass

November 12, 2021 Len Humes Crime 0

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Vidya Ramjass, 51, was last seen on Monday, November 8, 2021, at 5 p.m., in the Jane Street and Church Street area.

She is described as 5'4", with a medium build and has black shoulder length hair.

Police are concerned for her safety.

