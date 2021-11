The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing woman.

Shay Melanson, 23, was last seen on Saturday November 27, 2021, at approximately 3:30 a.m, in the Wilson Avenue and Highview Avenue area.

She is described as 5’8" and 150 lbs. She has short black and purple hair and was last seen wearing a black vest, black shirt, black sweatpants with a white playboy bunny on the side and black Timberland Boots.

Police are concerned for her safety.