The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing man.

David Chengen Chi, 21, was last seen on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in the Bayview Avenue and York Mills Road area.

He is described as 6'0", 170 lbs., medium build, short black hair, dark brown eyes and clean shaven. He is possibly wearing a black jacket.

David is believed to be driving a silver Honda CRV with Ontario marker CHBV 039.

Police are concerned for his safety.