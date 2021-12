Didn’t take Offset long to hop over to Balenciaga in Beverly Hills after he got that 2 million dollar check from Cardi B for his birthday this week. We’re pretty sure he’ll be picking out some stuff for Cardi, but he did spend a lot of time in the men’s department …that fluffy white hoody he’s wearing with the built in glove/pockets is kinda cute…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

Click HERE to read more from this author.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results