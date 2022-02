The Toronto Police Service requests the public's assistance locating a missing woman.

Isabella Santos, 49, was last seen on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 1 p.m., in the College Street and Bellevue Avenue area.

She is described as 5'4", with a thin build, and long brown hair in a bun. She was last seen wearing black tights, a black jacket, pink shoes, and carrying a black backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.