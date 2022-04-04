Police search for missing Toronto boy Hunter Boland

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.

Hunter Boland, 17, was last seen on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the Sheppard Avenue East and Leslie Street area.

He is described as 5'7", with red hair. He was wearing a brown puffy jacket, purple tie-dye sweater with graphics on the back, black pajama pants with white spaceship designs, and black and white Puma high top shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.