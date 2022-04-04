Police search for missing Toronto boy Hunter Boland

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Hunter Boland, 17, was last seen on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the Sheppard Avenue East and Leslie Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public's assistance locating a missing boy.
Hunter Boland, 17, was last seen on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in the Sheppard Avenue East and Leslie Street area.
Police are concerned for his safety.
© All Rights Reserved. Republish with permission only.
Leave a Reply